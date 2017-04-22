Denim Décor for Your Home That's Anything But Tacky

When it comes to all-American fashion, there's nothing more iconic than denim. It's the centerpiece of so many memorable outfits, from James Dean's classic jacket to Britney and Justin's legendary matching ensembles. And somehow, decade after decade, it's always on-trend. This month, we're talking all things denim, and while that means tons of awesome clothing, we'd hate to ignore the amazing ways designers and brands are taking denim into the home space.

Because denim is made of ultra-wearable cotton, it's basically the perfect upholstery fabric. Plus, the cool-girl vibe that comes with anything chambray, dark-wash, or faded makes it just right for room accessories and accent pieces. Here, nine ways to work denim into every room in your home, even the bathroom.

INDIGO DENIM NAPKINS

We always love the look of indigo table settings, but these denim napkins add an unexpected twist.

Emily & Meritt Denim Chaise

Leave it to celeb stylists and fashion designers Emily Current and Meritt Elliott to create the world's chicest chaise using tons of light-wash denim.

Chambray Denim Shower Curtain

Okay, so this may not be actual denim, but this printed curtain gets you the look plus the water-resistance. 

Nautica Seaward Duvet Cover Set in Denim Blue

Ever have a pair of jeans so comfy and worn-in that you could totally sleep in them? This duvet set takes that feeling to the next level.

Denim Placemat

We can't get enough of the hemmed denim look. These would be perfect for a summer BBQ.

Denim Apron

Let's be honest: You'd feel infinitely better about washing dishes if you were wearing this. 

Porter Denim & Suede Rug

This might be the coolest way to recycle denim. Each rug is a little different, but all have those amazing tonal blues.

A Teepee to Call Your Own

This dip-dye denim tent automatically makes any playroom chic.

BLUE OVERSIZED CHAMBRAY DENIM THROW PILLOW

We'll be tossing this on our neutral sofas for a dose of fashion-forward fun.

