Your Favorite Children's Books Are Now Available As Artwork

When we look back on our childhood, one of the parts we remember most fondly are the books we grew up learning to read. They shaped our youth in a number of ways, taught us valuable life lessons, and provided the best bedtime stories. Even as grownups, these books have a special place in our hearts, so we were ecstatic to learn about a cute new collaboration that brings some of our favorites into our lives in a cool way.

Online custom-framing outfitter, Framebridge, has teamed with children's book publisher Penguin Young Readers on a collection of custom-framed artwork that features illustrations from some of the most beloved kid's books. The collaboration, which launches today, offers 12 different limited-edition prints. Some are from reads that we grew up with and plan on sharing with our own kids, and some are newer titles, but they are all absolutely adorable.

We think these pieces are perfect for decorating a child's room, and they're a fantastic gift, too. Heck, even adults can enjoy them—they'd make a cute and meaningful addition to any gallery wall. Available in four different frame styles and available to ship nationwide, each will arrive ready to hang with a signed certificate of authenticity from the illustrator themselves, so these are legit.

Some of books available as prints include Corduroy by Don Freeman, Mitford at the Fashion Zoo by Donald Robertson, Llama Llama Red Pajama by Anna Dewdney, Dragons Love Tacos written by Adam Rubin and illustrated by Daniel Salmieri, The Not So Quiet Library by Zachariah OHora, and Wonder Bear by Tao Nyeu.

The collection ranges from $150 to $300. It is available exclusively at framebridge.com/penguin starting today.