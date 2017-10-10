Shop Chip and Joanne Gaines’ New Target Brand, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Chip and Joanna Gaines may be ending Fixer Upper after five seasons, but luckily for fans, they’ve collaborated on a brand-new brand with Target so you can bring a piece of their style into your own home. Hearth & Hand with Magnolia is a Target-exclusive brand created in partnership with Chip and Joanna, marking the first time the Gaines have partnered with a retailer to design products.

Brook Christopher/FilmMagic

The collection is an assortment of home décor that's both traditional and modern, featuring classic patterns and earth-tone colors. And this isn’t a one-time line: Chip and Joanna will be designing for Target for years to come. The first collection, available in stores and online Nov. 5, includes more than 300 pieces from tabletop to home décor and gifts. The best part? Most of the items are under $30.

VIDEO: Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Launching a Line at Target

“We’ll continue to add new pieces to the collection each season, and after this first round of designs, I’m already excited to do it all again,” Joanna tells InStyle exclusively. “The intention behind this line with Target was to cover more than just home décor, which opens it up to every person, in every season. Considering all the life that will happen around this line is what makes the project so personal and fun for me. I can already see my girls playing with the dollhouse in the collection, and all of my kids dropping their wish lists into the ‘Letters to Santa’ tin boxes this Christmas.”

Courtesy of Target

Chip’s handiwork is also visible in this first line. “You’ll see pretty quickly that Chip had a hand in this collection. I think my favorite product of his was the kids’ workbench. He also helped design a lot of the leather goods, like the work gloves. Chip was big on making sure the guys and the kids had plenty to look forward to!” Joanna tells us.

As the first collection is dropping in November, it’s aptly holiday-themed. “For Chip and me, there’s nothing more important than family and home, and this time of year ties the two together so naturally. I love the way the kids get excited when we put up the tree and then they almost immediately start making plans for baking Christmas cookies. Those holiday traditions are part of what makes this time of year feel so significant,” she says.

Courtesy of Target

And like their parents, Chip and Joanna’s kids are also creative. “My kids are at an age where they love to make gifts, and the girls have really gotten into working on their wrapping technique. They’ll hide in their rooms while they’re putting gifts together and be really giggly and secretive about it—it’s so cute to watch,” Joanna tells InStyle.

Keep scrolling for an exclusive early look at the first collection from their new brand, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, only at Target.