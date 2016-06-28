We Found the Chic Solution to Your Wedding Table Linen Problems

If you're in the midst of planning a wedding, Heather Taylor is about to do you a huge favor. The designer behind the breezy, unfussy home textiles collection, Heather Taylor Home, is now offering her fashionable table linens for rent, and they're perfect for any casual party or event. Options include tasseled tablecloths, Tulum-chic napkins (both plain and monogrammed), and coastal-inspired runners.

The idea came to her based on the difficulties she had while planning her own wedding five years ago, before she launched her brand. "I came across some beautiful options but nothing that worked with the sophisticated, yet relaxed, look I wanted for my wedding," she says. While she was able to find great options for flowers, plates and menus, she says she kept coming up short on the linen search. She wanted something stylish and laid-back but couldn't quite nail it down. Then came her light-bulb moment.

"The HTH look is slightly undone and never perfect but always chic and elegant," she says. "Rather than letting trends dictate our design, we are trying to create classic tabletops." Taylor takes inspiration from all over the world, from her summer collection inspired by Tuscany and Piedmont to her upcoming fall line that is influenced by the colors of Big Sur and Malibu sunsets. The bottom line is that no matter where you (or your friends) are tying the knot or throwing a bash, effortlessly gorgeous linen choices are within reach.

Rental fees are as follows: Napkins, $4-$5 each ($75 for monogram); runners, $24 each; tablecloths, $50-$55 each.

You can find the extensive collection at heathertaylorhome.com, and from now through July 31, InStyle readers can get 20 percent off with code INSTYLE20.