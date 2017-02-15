8 Chic Quilts to Cozy Up Under Until Winter Is Over

LEIGH GOTZMER
Feb 15, 2017 @ 8:00 am

On cold and snowy winter days, there's nothing we want more than to jump back into bed, preferably under some super luxe, comfy blankets and quilts. And, while the word "quilt" can conjure traditional patchwork pieces sewn by your grandma Mildred, quilts these days are a bit different. They're bold, complex, and very trendy.

If you want proof, look no further than textile maven Rebecca Atwood, who just launched her own line of one-of-a-kind quilts made up of asymmetrical patches of vibrant, fun patterns in deep indigo, peach, and gold. She took inspiration from her quiltmaker mom, as well as trips to India. "I've always loved quilts and their sense of history," Atwood says.

Check out one of our favorites in her new collection below, plus tons more stylish (and comfy) options. Stay warm, folks.

Injiri Rebari Quilt

While the organic cotton fabric on this quilt looks undeniably comfy, we personally adore the amazing tassel fringe detail. 

TAHLIA QUILT

We totally want to dive into this cotton voile piece with a chic bohemian floral pattern.

Risa Quilt

Each one of these bold-patterned beauties takes 72 hours, 60 hands, and 13 different processes to create. Now that's dedication.

Amalfi Quilt

The fun balance of magenta and peach-y hues in this textile make it a true statement piece for your bed.

MATA QUILT

We're always fans of John Robshaw's eclectic patterns, but this bold blue stripe might be our new favorite.

QUILT #1

Each of these linen and cotton quilts is a totally unique work of art.

SAN FRANCISCO THROW

This hand-quilted map is perfect for your bestie in San Fran, but if you're not a West Coaster, don't worry, they make other cities, too.

Vienna Velvet Quilt

Plush velvet makes this quilt extra fashionable and cozy.

