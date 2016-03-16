Aren't These the Chicest Paper Plates You've Ever Seen?

Without a doubt, one of the most stressful parts of hosting is the cleanup. Sure, you could use disposable products to save time, but white paper plates don’t necessarily go with fancy finger foods and festive décor. Enter Cheeky, a paper products company with serious style and an honorable mission. With each purchase of these funky plates, cups, and napkins, Cheeky donates one meal to someone in need in the United States.

Cheeky recently partnered with designlovefest, an über-popular lifestyle blog run by art director Bri Emery, to create the cutest party products we've seen yet. “I love the fact that Cheeky is providing people with a design-centric product while helping people in need,” Emery says. “Hunger in America is a topic that needs more awareness, so I’m thrilled to be a part of such a great cause while offering a line that adds some fun to people’s lives.”

The collection officially launched in Target stores and online at the end of February, but the full line will be available March 28. Keep scrolling for a look at the adorable goods.