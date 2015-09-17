7 Chic Pieces That'll Spruce Up Your Home for Fall

As you embark on your quest to transition your wardrobe from summer to fall, consider updating your interiors as well. While assembling a swoon-worthy living space is no small task, a few simple adjustments, like integrating soft swirly colors and peaceful tones, can go a long way toward making your place feel homey. In the spirit of fall cleaning, we handpicked seven pieces that are sure to freshen up your digs—and elicit compliments from houseguests. Scroll through below.

RELATED: 10 Home Decor Items Under $100 Every House Needs