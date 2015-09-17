7 Chic Pieces That'll Spruce Up Your Home for Fall

Claire Stern
Sep 17, 2015

As you embark on your quest to transition your wardrobe from summer to fall, consider updating your interiors as well. While assembling a swoon-worthy living space is no small task, a few simple adjustments, like integrating soft swirly colors and peaceful tones, can go a long way toward making your place feel homey. In the spirit of fall cleaning, we handpicked seven pieces that are sure to freshen up your digs—and elicit compliments from houseguests. Scroll through below.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Christiane Perrochon Bud Vases

Single blossoms become still lifes in these porcelain bud vases, handcrafted by Swiss ceramicist Christiane Perrochon.

Starting at $85 each; abchome.com

2 of 7 Courtesy

Carter Kostow Ceramic Pitcher

The off-white finish on this Carter | Kostow pitcher, glazed and fired on a ranch in Napa Valley, Calif., complements a range of kitchenwares. Use it to hold water or wine at your next gathering, or to display a few fresh cut flowers. 

$110; marchsf.com

3 of 7 Courtesy

Minted Limited Edition Print with Frame

We're big fans of Minted, the online marketplace of independent artists and designers that crowdsources artwork via monthly challenges. This dreamy photograph by N.J. artist Nancy Bergen Gillmer was taken the morning after a summer storm, and will hang beautifully in an open living room. 

Starting at $42; minted.com

4 of 7 Courtesy

Schumacher Firenza Aquamarine Fabric

Upholster a chair or ottoman with this dreamy pattern, inspired by Florentine marbled paper and designed by decorator Mary McDonald. 

$131 per yard; decoratorsbest.com

5 of 7 Courtesy

Sefte Kimsa Throw Blanket

Handmade from organic baby alpaca, these luxe throws feel as soft as silk and lend an added layer of texture to your sofa. 

Starting at $485; laylagrayce.com

6 of 7 Courtesy

Matouk Star Boudoir Sham

Instead of springing for a whole new set of bedding, try zhooshing up your sleep sanctuary with a fleet of decorative shams accented with embroidered stars. This charming motif reminds us of the sentimental, timeless designs of Sister Parish.

Starting at $99; matouk.com

7 of 7 Courtesy

Elizabeth Sand Rug

This patterned rug, designed by N.Y.C. interior designer Bunny Williams, transforms a room—and works with a variety of décor styles. Use a small size in an entryway for a fresh, easy touch. 

$325; dashandalbert.annieselke.com

