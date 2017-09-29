11 Spooky-Chic Halloween Décor Ideas Under $20

Jazzing up your home for the scariest day of the year is not an easy feat. It’s not only challenging to pick out unique decorations, but it can also get super costly pretty quickly. But not to worry, we’ve got you covered. From festive dishes to store your favorite sweets to eerie—and easy!—DIY decorating kits, we rounded up some of the most fun, chic, and of course, frightening items to get your home ready for Halloween—all under $20.

VIDEO: Halloween Spiderweb Decoration

Scroll down to see some affordable and festive Halloween decorating picks.

RELATED: 11 of the Prettiest Painted Pumpkins You’ve Ever Seen