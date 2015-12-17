9 Desktop Calendars for 2016 That Are Actually Chic

The organization freaks among us love the prospect of a new year, not because its a chance to clean out closets or revamp gym routines, but because its an excuse to buy a beautiful new desktop calendar. We’ve rounded up an array that will not only freshen up your space but also bring an onslaught of #officeenvy, whether you’re a stay-at-home mom who tackles paperwork from a corner in the kitchen, a working gal who clocks in regular hours in a downtown skyscraper, or both!