Chic Bedside Clocks to Roll Forward Into Spring 

Brooke Ely Danielson
Mar 08, 2017 @ 8:00 pm

Tick tock tick tock, we already fell back months ago so now it is time to spring forward! Spring forward right into the blissful months when tulips bloom and the weather starts warming up, and the days are longer. Although this daylight savings time marks the start of the most glorious seasons ahead ( spring and summer) we lose an hour of sleep. That’s where we come in. We are going to show you some of the chicest bedside clocks to set your alarm on to ensure you don’t miss that oh-so-important work meeting, morning blowout or manicure appointment. Sroll through as we bring you six chic bedside clocks to shop now.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Simon Pearce Woodbury Clock 

available at neimanmarcus.com $100 SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

Ralph Lauren Leather-Trim Fulton Clock 

available at ralphlauren.com $895 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

MUJI BEECH ALARM CLOCK 

available at muji.us $54 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

Ikea Vackis Alarm Clock 

available at ikea.com $1 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

Kate Spade New York Cross Pointe Clock 

available at abchome.com $50 SHOP NOW

