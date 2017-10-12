7 Chefs Share the Kitchen Gadgets They Can't Live Without

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Claire Stern
Oct 12, 2017 @ 1:15 pm

If you’ve never been inside a chef’s kitchen, you can probably surmise that it’s teeming with top-notch gadgetry and shiny appliances. For the rest of us—especially those of us in cities saddled with limited counter space—not so much. But making the most of what you’ve got is the key to getting your creative culinary juices flowing. Ahead of this year’s New York City Wine & Food Festival, which kicks off today, we asked top chefs like Giada De Laurentiis, Gabriel Kreuther, Wolfgang Puck, and more to share the tools they keep on-hand to maximize their meals. Check them out below.

1 of 7 Courtesy

CHEF'S KNIFE

“Although it’s not a gadget per se, I’m currently obsessed with my chef’s knife from my new cookware collection. Precision is so important when you’re chopping your vegetables and protein, so that everything cooks evenly. It can alter the texture and the flavor. A good quality knife is often underrated, but so important!” —Ayesha Curry

Target $30 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

CUTTING BOARD

“I’m a big believer in a large cutting board. Even if you have no counter space, put it over your sink and you have a new counter. Most people who live in New York City can relate to this tip.” —Rachael Ray

Blackcreek Mercantile and Trading Co. $235 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

MINI RUBBER SPATULA

“I can’t live without a mini rubber spatula. It’s amazing for getting into any small jar or bowl and making sure to not waste a drop, be it soup, whipped cream, eggs or jam.” —Gail Simmons

Chef'n $5 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

WOODEN SPOON

“I love wooden spoons. They’re perfect for everything!” —Giada De Laurentiis

Sur La Table From $9 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

SPIRALIZER

“Lately, our family has been using an at-home spiralizer. We’re always trying to get my two young boys to eat more vegetables and the spiralizer has been a great help. Oftentimes they will help me in the kitchen and we’ll make veggie noodles with different squashes that are in season. They are a great addition to a fresh piece of fish or roast chicken.” —Wolfgang Puck

Paderno $50 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

PEELER

“You can set this peeler to peel very thinly and it’s a great way to do zests without any white part on the skin. When there is a lot to do, you save an amazing amount of time.” —Gabriel Kreuther

Victorinox $11 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

PANS

“Pans from All-Clad. I don’t need a lot of fancy equipment at home—it’s all about the basics.” —Missy Robbins

All-Clad From $120 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!