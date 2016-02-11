The only thing bigger than last weekend’s Beyoncé concert Super Bowl Halftime Show is the gorgeous house rented by Queen B and her crew in Los Altos, Calif. The $30,000-a-night stunner, which sits on an 11-acre property and boasts a sweeping view of the San Francisco Bay Area, comes with lavish amenities like a spa, outdoor fireplace, game room, orchard, and rooftop garden.

Just how, you're likely wondering, does this mean you're just like Bey? Because she's just one of the many celebrities ditching the usual private yacht or fancy hotel in favor of an online vacation rental through sites like Airbnb. Keep scrolling to see more of Bey's famous brethren, including Gywneth Paltrow and Olivia Palermo, who also are opting to vacay in places that feel more like home.

