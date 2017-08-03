The CB2 x Fred Segal Collaboration Is a Match Made in Design Heaven

Courtesy of CB2
Claire Stern
Aug 03, 2017 @ 6:15 pm

Sometimes, a collaboration makes so much sense that it's mind-boggling it doesn't exist already. That being said, we're really happy that CB2 and Fred Segal decided to join creative forces. For those who crave that highly sought-after West Coast aesthetic, the ivy-covered L.A. store synonymous with California-cool style has teamed up with the home retailer on a collection of bright and modern housewares. Among the 32 pieces: a side table with a brass pineapple base, a heart-shaped neon sign, and blue acrylic desk accessories that will be the envy of all your co-workers.

VIDEO: 7 Kitchen Trends That Can Raise the Value of Your Home

Shop our favorite pieces below.

1 of 12 Courtesy of CB2

FRESH CUT SIDE TABLE

available at CB2 $449 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 12 Courtesy of CB2

DEEP BLUE ACRYLIC BOOKEND

available at CB2 $100 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy of CB2

LOVE ONE ANOTHER BLACK PENDANT LIGHT

available at CB2 $199 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 12 Courtesy of CB2

SOLID BRASS STUDIO TAPE DISPENSER

available at CB2 From $25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 12 Courtesy of CB2

POP ART WHITE WALL MIRROR

available at CB2 $299 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 12 Courtesy of CB2

SPHERE STUDIO DESK LAMP

available at CB2 $199 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 12 Courtesy of CB2

LOVES NEON WHITE

available at CB2 $299 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 12 Courtesy of CB2

SOLID BRASS STUDIO LETTER TRAY

available at CB2 $60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 12 Courtesy of CB2

STUDIO ACRYLIC STORAGE TABLE

available at CB2 $799 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 12 Courtesy of CB2

SOLID BRASS STUDIO PENCIL CUP

available at CB2 $15 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 12 Courtesy of CB2

OCEAN PALM FLOOR LAMP

available at CB2 $399 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 12 Courtesy of CB2

2-PIECE SOLID BRASS STUDIO RULER SET

available at CB2 $25 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!