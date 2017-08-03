The CB2 x Fred Segal Collaboration Is a Match Made in Design Heaven

Sometimes, a collaboration makes so much sense that it's mind-boggling it doesn't exist already. That being said, we're really happy that CB2 and Fred Segal decided to join creative forces. For those who crave that highly sought-after West Coast aesthetic, the ivy-covered L.A. store synonymous with California-cool style has teamed up with the home retailer on a collection of bright and modern housewares. Among the 32 pieces: a side table with a brass pineapple base, a heart-shaped neon sign, and blue acrylic desk accessories that will be the envy of all your co-workers.

Shop our favorite pieces below.