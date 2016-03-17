Busy Philipps: Marie Kondo's KonMari Method Is "Emotionally Draining"

Busy Philipps is ready for spring, and with that comes spring cleaning. Following in the footsteps of celebrities like Kate Hudson and Jamie Lee Curtis, the Vice Principals actress has tried her hand at Japanese decluttering expert Marie Kondo's much-ballyhooed "KonMari" method of organizing, which mandates that you compile everything in your home (yes, everything), keep only what "sparks joy," and discard everything else.

"It's emotionally draining," Philipps recently told InStyle over the phone. "Ultimately, I realized that it's okay to hang onto things as long as they really do make you happy." She pokes fun at her ambitious tidying sweep in a new comedy short she directed for Loft, in which she frenetically empties out her closet... and her husband's, too. "I'm a total clothing hoarder," she adds. "I feel like a huge weight has been lifted."

Watch the hilarious campaign video below.