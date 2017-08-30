Luxury Bedding Brand Boll & Branch Opens Its First Brick and Mortar Location

Image zoom Courtesy of Boll & Branch

Waking up is hard to do, especially when your bed is covered in luxurious, fair trade linens. Boll & Branch is the direct-to-consumer brand that's been making it that much more tempting to hit the snooze button since 2014 by offering organic, top of the line bedding and bath products for a fraction of the price of other high-end retailers. And now, you can get touchy feely with the product in person before you buy it, because the company has opened a store in East Coast luxury shopping destination The Mall at Short Hills in New Jersey.

As the only home brand that employs ethical practices from start to finish in creating their luxury bedding and bath collections, Boll & Branch is committed to transparency—and it's evident even in the store's design. "When customers come into our store, they’re going to be able to see and touch the raw, 100% organic cotton we use in all of our products," co-founder and president, Missy Tannen told InStyle. "Most importantly to us, there are photos of our own trips to our factories and farms in India to shed light on the amazing people we work with to make our product. A fair, traceable supply chain is one of our core values and we’re proud to feature the people we’ve met and know by name who actually stitch the thread."

Inside the store, rotating room displays showcase styling possibilities and a thread count wall shows a magnified version of the the company's signature weave. Customers also have access to complimentary design consultations with brand ambassadors. And there's no schlepping your new merch out to the car—all purchases are shipped within one business day, free of charge.

"For us, this flagship retail location is an opportunity to reach people who might not shop online or feel comfortable ordering bedding without feeling it first," co-founder and CEO Scott Tannen said. "It’s an opportunity to build on our tailored and unparalleled customer experience to make Boll & Branch even more accessible."

Even though this is the brand's first and only storefront, the co-founders, tell InStyle that dozens of locations are already in the works. "We hope to open 20 retail locations in the next three years, by 2020," Scott Tannen divulged. "Given our wide customer base—we ship daily to all 50 states—we’re taking a very intentional and thoughtful approach to brick and mortar, opening where our customers are across the country." So if you're not local to the New Jersey area and won't be able to stop in to peruse the store, chances are there's a shop opening closer shortly!

Boll & Branch is located at The Mall at Short Hills; 200 Morris Turnpike, Short Hills, New Jersey.