Why Blake Lively Has This Artist's Work "All Over Her Walls"

Anyone who frequented Blake Lively's now-defunct lifestyle website, Preserve, is well aware that she's an enthusiastic patron of the arts. And ever since the site shuttered last year, the actress's Instagram account has morphed into her go-to platform for showcasing emerging artisans, painters, and designers she's currently loving. The latest to prompt an upload (and praise to her 8.6 million-plus followers) is New Orleans-based artist Ashley Longshore.

Known for her eccentric pop art paintings that comment on celebrity culture, Longshore features subjects ranging from Abraham Lincoln to Beyoncé, imbuing each piece with a Warhol-esque sense of whimsy. "Ashley appreciates the vibrancy and fun in all things," Lively tells InStyle. "She celebrates life and all its imperfections, and people and all our imperfections. She only sees beauty in everyone and everything. That attitude is not only powerful, but through her specific lens, it's infectious."

In particular, Lively's a fan of Longshore's renderings of style icons Frida Kahlo and Audrey Hepburn (pictured above)—the latter of which, as evidenced by Instagram, is emblazoned on a lucite jewelry tray in her closet and filled with Chanel pearls. "It's important to be surrounded by positivity and a sense of play every day," Lively adds. "That's why I love having her [Longshore's] work all over my walls. They contain happy magic—just like her!"

You can purchase or commission one of Longshore's works of art on her website.