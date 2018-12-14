8 Scented Candles That Will Literally Make Everything (Smell) Better

Image zoom Boy Smells

Spring. Summer. Fall. Candle time. Ahh, yes, the four seasons. While we of course adore candles year round, there’s something particularly candle-inspiring about the cold months. When it gets chilly and dark, all we need for an instant calm and a good mood is a matchbook and one of these powerful, fragrant wax burners.

Whether you’re stocking up on your self-care or shopping for the perfect universal gift, we’ve rounded up the best scented candles you, your mom, coworker, BFF, or SO are guaranteed to love.

Keep reading below to see our favorite affordable, luxury, and aromatherapy candles, plus more beautifully-scented options.

Image zoom Neiman Marcus

Best Luxury Candle: Diana Vreeland Daringly Different Candle

Made with one of the most concentrated, expensive perfumery ingredients, oud, this candle is not for the faint of heart. Inspired by fashion editor and icon Diana Vreeland’s travels to Morocco, the fragrance is smokey, deeply floral, and unisex. File this under: gifts for the woman who has everything (including amazing taste).

To buy: $90; neimanmarcus.com

Image zoom Saks Fifth Avenue

Best Smelling Diptyque Candle: Diptyque Baies Candle

The instantly recognizable floating letters B-A-I-E-S are a mainstay on holiday wishlists for a reason. While Diptyque’s other best-selling scents — Santal and Feu du Bois among them — are noteworthy in their own respects, Baies’ rose fragrance is utterly transportative. Are you in a fairytale rose garden or in the bath with Baies burning? Who’s to know.

To buy: $65; saksfifthavenue.com

Image zoom PF Candle Co

Best Affordable Candle: P.F. Candle Co. Amber Jar Soy Candle in Teakwood + Tobacco

These made-in-LA candles look artisanally expensive with their minimalist rough paper labels and amber glass jars, but they’re actually a great deal. For only $20, you can coax in a warm, spicy scent of teakwood and tobacco that’s utterly calming.

To buy: $20; urbanoutfitters.com

Image zoom Amazon

Best Scented Candle on Amazon: Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Scented Soy Candle

Home goods brand Mrs. Meyer’s makes incredible dish soap, laundry detergent, and, yes, candles. If you’re looking for a crisp, clean fragrance to awaken your space, 1,026 five-star Amazon reviewers think you’ll love this one. We’re partial to the Geranium, but Lavender is also a gorgeous and hugely popular choice.

To buy: $7; amazon.com

Image zoom Capri Blue

Best Aromatherapy Candle: Capri Blue Blue Jean Candle

This brightly tinted glass jar candle releases ultra-calming essential oils that pair amazing scent with stress relief. Key notes of citrus, patchouli, and white musk put us in our zen place.

To buy: $30; sephora.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Best Holiday Candle: Boy Smells Scented Candle in Cedar Stack

We’ve been obsessed with Boy Smells since Kush — a weed-inspired scent that somehow smells way better than your college dorms — so we knew we’d love its limited edition holiday releases just as much. As deliciously fragrant as they are photogenic (the dusty pink label against a cherry red jar is so satisfying), we can’t get over the woodchipper-meets-mulled wine scent of Cedar Stack.

To buy: $32; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Bed, Bath & Beyond

Best Candle According to Reddit: DW Home Vanilla Cream & Pumpkin

Reddit users shout out a few top places they love to shop for candles, including TJ Maxx, Bed, Bath & Beyond, and Walmart. While Yankee Candle gets plenty of mentions, the ultimate winner is DW Home, with a particular affinity for its Pumpkin Spice varieties.

To buy: $5 (Originally $10); bedbathandbeyond.com

Image zoom Kendra Scott

Best Candle Gift Set: Kendra Scott Signature Votive Candle & Elisa Necklace Gift Set

Hailey Bieber-approved jewelry designer Kendra Scott is of course best known for her delicate chain necklaces and statement earrings, but her home goods are also first class. This pendant and votive gift set delivers the best of both worlds — and is sure to win over the woman who loves fashion just as much as coziness.

To buy: $75; kendrascott.com