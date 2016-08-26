14 Things We're Obsessing Over from the NY NOW Gift Show

I started off this week spending two full days at the Javits Center—a huge convention center on NYC—to tour NY NOW, the biannual trade show that features bedding, tabletop, gifts, and various decorative objects for the home. For a design lover such as myself, it's hardly a chore getting a first look at all the thoughtful pieces that some of my favorite designers who I have been following for years are showing for the first time. (The most annoying thing about it all is actually getting to and from the venue). And while most years there are some obvious trends, like brass everything one season and wood the other, this show felt a little less as if the majority of vendors were chasing synchronized trends. Instead, these skilled makers seemed like they were letting themselves to do what they do best, whether it's focusing on a specific medium like resin or glass, or coming up with a seriously creative design. Below are a few of my faves from the show this year.