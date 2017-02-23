6 Diffusers to Refresh Your Space Immediately

When you're looking to refresh your home or office, you might initially think new furniture or a fresh coat of paint will do the job. And they would, but for a chunk of change and your free time. The solution is simple: You need a diffuser. 

If you've ever walked into a perfectly scented space, you know the positive impact a fragrance can have on a room. A gorgeous scent can breathe new life into your home in a matter of minutes, and all it takes is investing in a diffuser. So, we rounded up a few of our favorites and there's seriously one for every aesthetic. Keep scrolling to find your instant home refresher. 

1 of 6 Coutesy

Nest Reed Diffuser

available at Sephora $44 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Courtesy

Simply Earth Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser

available at Amazon $50 (originally $120) SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

Archipelago Botanicals Fragrance Diffuser

available at Nordstrom $38 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy

Tom Dixon 'Water' Charcoal Stick Diffuser

available at Nordstrom $115 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy

Diptyque Hourglass Diffuser

available at Bloomingdale's $150 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy

Jo Malone Scent Surround Diffuser

available at Nordstrom $90 SHOP NOW

