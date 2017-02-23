6 Diffusers to Refresh Your Space Immediately

When you're looking to refresh your home or office, you might initially think new furniture or a fresh coat of paint will do the job. And they would, but for a chunk of change and your free time. The solution is simple: You need a diffuser.

If you've ever walked into a perfectly scented space, you know the positive impact a fragrance can have on a room. A gorgeous scent can breathe new life into your home in a matter of minutes, and all it takes is investing in a diffuser. So, we rounded up a few of our favorites and there's seriously one for every aesthetic. Keep scrolling to find your instant home refresher.

