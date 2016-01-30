Score a Brand New Bedding Look with these Epic Sales

Courtesy
Sydney Mondry
Jan 30, 2016 @ 10:45 am

What better way to head off the February blues than with a little home spruce-up? Our beds are our sanctuaries, and given how much time we spend there (or at least wish we spent there), it’s important to replace ancient or uncomfy linens with a fresh, chic set—preferably one with a discounted price. Below, a list of epic bedding sales to help you pull-off an affordable boudoir beautification.

RELATED: 7 Stunning Light Fixtures That'll Brighten Up Any Room

1 of 9 Courtesy

JR by John Robshaw Bay Collection

This funky, Indian-inspired bedding collection proves that you can mix patterns, and is an excellent pick-me-up for cold winter mornings and evenings.

$57 to $110 (originally $95 to $190); bloomingdales.com

Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Hudson Park Sheet Collection

Have your sheets seen better days? Trade them in for this luxuriously soft 600-thread count Egyptian cotton set.

$60 to $92 (originally $120 to $185); bloomingdales.com

3 of 9 Courtesy

Red Tick Sham

This 100-percent cotton sham was inspired by vintage mattress ticking fabric, and would look super stylish paired with a floral-patterned quilt or sheets.

$9 to $10 (originally $36 to $41); matteohome.com

Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Medallion Duvet Cover

We love this elegant duvet cover in “Night,” a moody mix of gray and navy. Combine the piece with other shades of gray from the collection for a sophisticated tonal look.

$145 to $152 (originally $570 to $608); matteohome.com

Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Cut Lines Linen Pillow

This simple linen pillow in white and indigo was inspired by a classic menswear shirt. The fine, multidirectional lines lend just a hint of detail.

$98.00 (originally $245); calvinklein.com

Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Eileen Fisher Washed Linen Collection

Made from French flax and accented with a raw-edge double fringe, this airy linen collection is an easy and luxurious way to switch up your room’s look.

$54 to $148 (originally $78 to $275); garnethill.com

Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Etched Weave Cotton Bedding Collection

This collection is ideal for graphic-pattern enthusiasts, or anyone attempting to achieve a bolder look. The design was inspired by the Abstract Expressionist movement and mimics the appearance of painted brushstrokes.

$29 to $229 (originally $59 to $289); restorationhardware.com

Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Brahms Mount Herringbone Euro Sham

Hand-woven on an antique shuttle loom, this breezy seafoam green pillow is the perfect textural addition to any bed.

 $50 (originally $98); serenaandlily.com

Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Dewdrop Quilt

The detail of this super-soft, cotton-blend quilt is all in the texture. For added flair, pair it with a patterned sheet or eye-catching decorative pillow.

$69 to $99 (originally $159 to $229); onekingslane.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!