Where to Buy the Most Comfortable Bedding Online — from Brooklinen to Buffy
Everything we love, from our favorite sneakers to our go-to leggings, puts comfort first. In honor of Sleep Awareness Week, happening right now, we’re adding comfortable bed sheets to our shopping list.
In the past couple of years, the bedding industry has exploded with countless newcomers offering up next generation bed sheets, comforters, pillows, and more. Absolutely spoiled for choice by all of the high-quality offerings from brands like Brooklinen, Parachute, and Riley, we’ve reached peak comfort and there’s no looking back.
But it’s not just their coziness that’s winning us over. Now more than ever, bedding brands are operating with high transparency, prioritizing eco-friendly initiatives, and offering attractive features like being wrinkle resistant and Oeko-tex certified.
We put the top bedding brands to the test and found the dreamiest sheet sets for having your best sleep yet, plus honorable mentions for our favorite standout comforter. Read on below to see our picks.
Brooklinen
This direct-to-consumer bedding brand arguably put high-quality, affordable bedding on the millennial agenda. Brooklinen has over 500,000 customers worldwide, and its top-rated products have near-perfect reviews in the tens of thousands.
Its best-seller, the Luxe Hardcore Bundle, has over 36,000 five-star reviews. The bundle includes one top sheet, one fitted sheet, a duvet cover, and four pillowcases. Sheet sets start at $99 for a Classic Starter Set, and go up to $475 for its Heathered Cashmere Hardcore Bundle.
Parachute
This home brand’s entire product lineup is a shortcut to a beautifully outfitted home, and its bed sheets — Parachute’s keystone product — are no exception. The woman-owned company produces its percale, sateen, and linen sheets in Guimaraes, Portugal, and pays close attention to perfecting the simple details of its bedding sets.
Prices for sheet and pillow sets begin at $109 for the Percale Sheet Set, and go up to $379 for the newly released Pinstripe Linen Sheet Set in California King.
Crane & Canopy
Inspired by hotel bedding, this linens brand is perfect for anyone who loves luxury travel and turndown service. The crisp sheets melt against your body heat into soft cotton reams, and are available in 58 different colors and patterns.
Crane & Canopy’s Hayes Nova Duvet Cover deserves a special shoutout for creating the two-second made bed. A stitched panel across the duvet cover’s upper portion creates the illusion of a flat sheet that has been folded over top.
Coyuchi
This natural brand works with 100 percent organic materials in everything from its bedding to its alpaca wool sweaters. Rustic-looking sheet sets come in faded colors created through natural dyes, and carry a ton of personality, like with the hammered effect of the Organic Crinkled Percale Sheets or the baby blanket softness of the Cloud Brushed Organic Flannel Sheets.
Riley
Riley Home is an exception on this list in that it’s not a newfangled brand, but rather a fourth generation family-owned textile mill, and it produces all of its linens at a factory in Portugal. Product-wise, Riley keeps things simple and straightforward with three sheet set options including Percale, Sateen, and Flannel, and it aces all of them.
Lime & Leaf
This bedding brand has a seaside theme that immediately makes us feel like we’re at a vacation home somewhere along the shore. Its Wave Matelasse Coverlet is covered with calming, undulating lines and comes in colors like ‘Sun Kissed Sand,’ ‘Gray Mist,’ and ‘Water’s Edge.’
Offering more than a website that reads like a beach novel, Lime & Leaf sheets are a dream to sleep on, and a breeze to put on your bed or store away. Top sheets feature handy “Top” and “Bottom” labels, and each pillowcase is labeled.
Alterra Pure
These percale cotton sheets are our favorite responsibly made bed sheets on Amazon. The percale material is designed to soften and improve as they age — not like others we’ve tried that can fall apart after just a few washes. Produced in Gujarat, India, these 100 percent cotton sheets abide by the Global Organic Textile Standard.
Nest
Best known for its mattresses, Nest Bedding also makes linens worth writing home about. Offering bamboo, Egyptian cotton, tencel, and microfiber sheets, Nest caters to every kind of sleeper.
Buffy
This incredibly fluffy comforter makes bedding an actually fun experience. Its cloud comforter is a game changer for anyone who’s suffered through scratchy down duvets or cheap, non-insulating comforters.
Materials like eucalyptus and recycled bottles work together to ensure a product that’s comfortable, hypoallergenic, and environmentally responsible. Not convinced? You can try the Cloud Comforter at home for 30 days before deciding if it’s right for you. But, spoiler alert: You won’t want to send it back.