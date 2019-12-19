This Throw Blanket Is Like a Sherpa Jacket for Your Bed

Image zoom Courtesy

One of the most popular winter fashion trends of the year was undoubtedly the sherpa jacket. From denim versions worn by the likes of Kate Bosworth, Gigi Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski to teddy bear coats worn by Katie Holmes, the faux-shearling look quickly topped our list of must-have cold-weather wear in 2019, and the trend shows no signs of slowing down in 2020.

But why stop at outerwear? Sherpa fabric has a place in your home, too (and we’re not just talking about inside of your closet). If you’ve ever fantasized about wrapping your whole body up in a soft, faux-shearling jacket, you’ll want to toss this sherpa fleece throw blanket on your living room sofa ASAP.

The lightweight, breathable throw will keep you warm and make your home feel ultra cozy. It’s made of machine-washable microfiber and features one fleece side and one sherpa side with a decorated knit trim. Plus, the 50-by-60-inch throw comes in 19 colors, from black to camel to off-white, so you can toss it on your bed, sofa, or accent chair no matter your existing interior-design style.

Not only is the blanket basically the home decor version of a sherpa jacket, it’s also Amazon’s best-selling throw and has collected nearly 5,000 five-star reviews.

“I don't have words for the love that is this blanket. I thought about writing a love poem to it, but that seemed a bit much,” one enthusiastic reviewer wrote. “You will buy one. You will love it. You will discover it is the softest, warmest, coziest blanket that has ever been made.”

Others say their pets love the throw just as much as they do. “I love the blanket; the only problem is my dog does, too. I will be buying a second one so we don't have to take turns,” another shopper said.

Far cheaper than the celeb-approved Levi’s sherpa jacket, this fleece throw costs just $30. Order one from Amazon today to incorporate the fashion staple into your home decor.

Shop now: $30; amazon.com