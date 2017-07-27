9 Beautiful Handmade Baby Mobiles From Etsy

Courtesy
Anne Vorrasi
Jul 27, 2017 @ 1:45 pm

There are dozens of ways you can decorate a nursery, and as any room in the house, you can make it as eclectic or calm as you’d like. Fill it with every color of the rainbow, cover it with patterns galore, stick with a theme of puppies or sailboats, or, stick with a neutral, monochromatic palette to keep it as zen as possible. And while unlimited possibilities can seem like a good thing, sometimes it’s a little too overwhelming, especially when you have a hundred other things to think about with a baby on the way. So we decided to do the hard work for you, and combed through Etsy to find some of the cutest mobiles to consider hanging over your little one’s crib. Some are so nice in fact, we wouldn’t mind hanging it over our own beds. 

VIDEO: 5 Inexpensive Ways to Baby Proof Your Home

 

 

Scroll down to shop our favorite baby mobiles from our favorite store for all things handmade. 

1 of 9 Courtesy

Atelier By Ella

Add a dose of culture with this colorful mobile that’s inspired by the work of sculptor Alexander Calder. 

$53 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Drou & Little Poux

These cascading pom poms are simple, yet so satisfying to look at. Perfect for babies and kids of all ages. 

$48 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Hello Birdie Birdie

We’re so impressed by the intricate detailing in these felt swans.

$149 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Petite M Baby

Does this tiny family somehow resemble your own? If so, it’s the perfect mobile for your little one.

$45 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Spring Hop

Yes, flamingos are typically pink, but you can have as much fun as you want with these graceful birds and make them whatever colors your heart desires. Go for something that blends in with the nursery, or adds an unexpected pop.

$89 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Nellie Bruno Design

For those parents who don’t want something dangling directly over their babies’ heads, these simple animal cut outs are so cute and can be hung on the wall right by crib. When they get older, they can even paint or color them their favorite colors.

$49 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

By The Moon Design

This mobile is so simple, yet so darling. It’s the perfect compact size if you don’t want a mobile that will overwhelm the crib.

$63 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Mari Quetevi

Meet Mitzi, a tiny wool figure atop a fluffy cloud that will keep watch over your little one and shoo away any bad dreams. 

$40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Moon Lily Mobiles

If you’re a nature lover, you’ll appreciate this mobile that’s made out of silk leaves and makes one feel as if they are resting under a shady tree. 

$207 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!