Our yearly spring-cleaning is a mere few weeks away, and to start, we’re swapping out our old tableware for the beautiful new collection from Maxwell Ryan, the founder and CEO of super-popular home lifestyle company Apartment Therapy. The Maxwell Ryan Tableware Collection, created in collaboration with and available at Canvas Home, is Apartment Therapy’s first product launch.

“Drawing inspiration from traditional English creamware, I set out to create a collection that would complement everyday living, yet could also be used for special occasions,” Ryan says. “Partnering with Andrew Corrie and his team at Canvas Home was a natural fit, as their mission to create modern, sustainable home goods perfectly aligns with Apartment Therapy and my vision for the line.”

Get a look at a few of the gorgeous pieces below, and start shopping the collection (starting at under $10) at Canvas Home.