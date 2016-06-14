Anthropologie Just Made a Major Change to Its Home Goods Department

If you, too, have spent hours scrolling through Anthropologie's jewel-toned tufted settees, over-dyed rugs and ruched duvets just wishing you could feel them for yourself—you're in luck. The retailer, known for its artistically ornate clothing, accessories, and housewares, plans to open new, larger stores to fit—you guessed it—tons more home stuff. These new shops will be much like a boho IKEA, packed with 20,000-30,000-square feet of samples arranged in impeccably styled individual room setups (12 rooms on average per store). The first of these new stores are already open in Portland, Ore., and Newport Beach, Calif., and four more are on their way for fall and spring.

Courtesy

This is a first for the brand, whose sculptural side tables, romantic floral wallpapers, and cozy velvet chaises have only been available online until now. "The store experience, which gives our customer the chance to see, touch and feel product and to receive specialized support from our home stylists, will complete the resource we've been working to create," says Andrew Carnie, the store's general merchandise manager.

Courtesy

And if buyers desire a more specialized piece, there's a design team on hand to help customers explore textile options and create custom furniture. For fall, you can expect even more made-to-order upholstery choices along with art, wallpaper, and mirrors.

RELATED: Why Blake Lively Has This Artist's Work "All Over Her Walls"