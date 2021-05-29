Amazon’s Memorial Day Sale Is Full of Incredible Home and Kitchen Deals — Including a Modern Rug for 76% Off
After a year and a half of staying home more than ever before, your space could probably use a little sprucing up. Whether that's a few fresh pieces of decor, an upgraded kitchen appliance, or even a new couch, Amazon's Memorial Day sale has you covered with endless pages of can't-miss home deals.
Below, we rounded up the 10 best Memorial Day home deals on Amazon, including a Capri Blue candle for $16, a hanging hammock chair for $58, and an outdoor, gas-powered fire table for $350. Keep scrolling to browse our favorites.
The 10 Best Home Deals in Amazon's Memorial Day Sale
- Capri Blue Volcano Tin Candle, $16 (Originally $30)
- C Crest Set of 8 Wine Glasses, $20 (Originally $31)
- Kimdio Ceramic Vase with Face Lines, $21 with coupon (Originally $26)
- Unique Loom Geometric Dark Gray Area Rug, $36 (Originally $148)
- Smirly Cheese Board and Knife Set, $63 with coupon (Originally $70)
- Songmics Hanging Hammock Chair with Large Cushion, $58 with coupon (Originally $85)
- Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker, $130 (Originally $170)
- Goognice Outdoor Propane Fire Table, $350 (Originally $379)
- Christopher Knight Home 3-Piece Wicker Chat Set, $421 (Originally $466)
- Novogratz Perry Convertible Faux-Leather Sofa, $462 (Originally $759)
If you're looking for a quick way to brighten up your home, a modern vase with fresh flowers is the way to go. This ceramic one has an abstract design of face patterns on the exterior, and it becomes narrower up top to securely hold your flower arrangements. Measuring 4.3 inches wide and 8.3 inches tall, it also has gel grips on the bottom to prevent it from sliding around.
"This is my favorite vase," one reviewer wrote. "It's beautiful as a centerpiece on my dining table. Love the print, the quality, and the size. Very unique. Already received tons of compliments."
Shop now: $21 with coupon (Originally $26); amazon.com
Arguably the best deal on the list is this top-rated 4-by-6-foot area rug that's a whopping 76 percent off, bringing the price down to $36. Made from a cotton weave with a polypropylene plastic backing to keep it in place, it has a white geometric print over a dark gray background. The rug is stain-resistant, doesn't shed, and is easy to clean with carpet cleaner or a vacuum.
"This rug is awesome," said one of nearly 9,000 shoppers who left a five-star review. "It fits perfectly and is so soft! Doesn't absorb liquid quickly, so cleaning up is easy. I was expecting it to be cheapish in quality, BUT I was wrong! It's perfect. I put it in my office, and my chair glides over it perfectly."
Shop now: $36 (Originally $148); amazon.com
In the kitchen department, you can get a Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker for as much as 24 percent off. The appliance can brew a cup of coffee in less than a minute and allows you to choose from five cup size options. You can also use the iced setting if you prefer cold drinks, and get hot water on-demand with the push of a button. It even has a "strong" button that will strengthen the flavor of your coffee. One five-star reviewer called it the "fastest, easiest, and best-tasting coffee maker."
Shop now: $130 (Originally $170); amazon.com
If you have outdoor space that you haven't had the chance to furnish yet, consider this Christopher Knight Home 3-Piece Wicker Chat Set. It comes with two wicker chairs, two seat cushions, two back bolsters, and a wicker table with a glass top. With this set on your patio or balcony, you'll be able to comfortably entertain family and friends all summer long.
"What a cute set to add to your outdoor hangout spot," a shopper wrote. "I have had friends over that are 6 feet tall, and they have not had a problem with the height of this set. The cushions are comfy. Perfect for sitting and reading a book or chatting with friends."
Shop now: $421 (Originally $466); amazon.com
You don't want to miss out on these incredible prices, so be sure to take advantage of all the home and kitchen deals in Amazon's Memorial Day sale before the weekend ends.