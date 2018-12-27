Amazon’s After-Christmas Sale Has Tons of Deals You’ll Actually Want, Including Kate Spade for 40% Off

Image zoom beauty.brands/Instagram

The most wonderful time of year is wrapping up in an extra wonderful way thanks to Amazon.

The retailer just launched thousands of incredible discounts on fashion, beauty, shoes, and accessories, as well as home, kitchen, electronics, and much more as part of their Year-End Deals promotion. The after-Christmas sale features incredible prices and limited-time deals (with new ones launching every day!) now through December 31.

From essentials like cozy sweaters and basic undergarments to designer finds from Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch, and more, you’ll find a little bit of everything on sale right now. Think of it as the perfect excuse to break out those new holiday gift cards you just received, or gift yourself that special piece Santa forgot to slip under the tree. It’s also a great time to stock up on fitness gear ahead of the new year.

While all shoppers can browse Amazon’s Year-End Deals, only Prime members will receive free and fast shipping (on qualifying items) as well as access to their lightning deals. But don’t worry—you can always sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime to score free shipping.

If you’re in the mood to treat yourself, check out these limited-time offers:

Lark & Ro Women’s Turtleneck Pullover Cashmere Sweater

To buy: $50 (Originally $115), amazon.com

Kate Spade New York Grove Street Carli Leather Cross Body Bag

To buy: $188.95 (Originally $359.99), amazon.com

Kate Spade New York Scallop Touchscreen Rose Gold Smartwatch

To buy: $206.50 (Originally $295), amazon.com

Laura Geller New York The Weekender Face Eye and Cheek Palettes

To buy: $18.90 (Originally $27), amazon.com

And here are some more of Amazon’s best Year-End Deals you can shop right now: