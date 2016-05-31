Alexandra von Fürstenberg: Where Celebrities Shop for Chic Home Accessories 

Gwen Stefani, Gwyneth Paltrow and Bradley Cooper all know where to head for chic, neon home accessories: Alexandra von Fürstenberg. The eponymous brand, famous for its splashy acrylic pieces, has accumulated an A-list roster of admirers—and now an illustrious new flagship store in Los Angeles.

The latest addition to AVF's collection of chic boutiques sits in West Hollywood's Design District, not far from the designer's first retail shop on Melrose Avenue, which debuted in 2008. "Since launching eight years ago, we are now more substantial and established, so we required a space that referenced our roots while looking ahead to the next phase in the brand's evolution," says von Fürstenberg (pictured above with Jeremiah Brent and Nake Berkus).

Sam Frost

For the new location, the brand hired DAX Design (headed by von Fü​rstenberg​'s husband Dax Miller) to turn a 1,500-square-foot space into a sleek showroom that allows the products to be the center of attention. White lacquered shelves display colorful trays, bowls, vases, and frames while an eye-catching custom lighting installation and glossy floors create the ideal glow around the modern furniture. "My husband designed the new store to truly capture the reflective qualities my pieces have," von Fü​rstenberg​ says. "It showcases the furniture and home accessories like gems."

Sam Frost

RELATED: How to Throw a Chic, Shakespeare-Themed Party Like Kyle Maclachlan

Along with the new store, von Fü​rstenberg​ is also rolling out two new desks, a console table, a side table, and a limited-edition line of rose accessories, her newest color story, that has us tickled pink (and dying to shop right now).

Sam Frost

RELATED: Lena Dunham Is Obsessed with These Porcelain Bowls, and You Should Be, Too

Hit up the new store, located at 300 N. Robertson Blvd in West Hollywood, or visit avfhome.com.

​