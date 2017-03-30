Designer Aerin Lauder Shares Her Top Spring Entertaining Tips

If you're already obsessed with beauty heiress Aerin Lauder's luxe lifestyle brand, then we have some great news. The designer (and granddaughter of Estée Lauder) just launched her first major collaboration with Williams Sonoma today. The AERIN X Williams Sonoma collection includes tons of her signature blue and white patterns and sophisticated florals displayed across dozens of items from tabletop (china, linens, and glassware) to lighting (think: flower-covered chandeliers). Her personal favorites include the gilded gold wall frames and ceramic birds, but we can't get enough of the bold blue glasses and gilded accents. All of the designs mix her feminine style with a casual laid-back vibe that we're totally digging. And since the season is finally upon us, we asked Aerin to let us in on some of her best spring entertaining ideas. Read on below, and keep scrolling to check out seven of our favorite pieces from the new line.

How do you prepare your home for spring?

I always like to switch out my throw pillows—it's an easy update from season to season and makes a room feel very different aesthetically.

What color palette best fits your entertaining aesthetic?

There is nothing more classic than a blue and white table. The blue and white ceramic plates from the new collection are inspired by my heritage and my grandmother Estée's love of blue and white delft. She always collected this type of ceramic and it became her signature. The blue and white color palette is a staple of the AERIN brand and it was something that I really wanted to incorporate into the Williams Sonoma collection. The different tones of blue in this collection offer a casual, yet luxurious feel, which is always what I aim for when entertaining.

Since florals are such a big theme in your collection, how do you display flowers in your home?

My favorite flowers are peonies, roses, hydrangeas, orchids, and quince branches and my choice usually depends on the season, occasion, and placement of where the flowers will be displayed. Typically, I use one type of flower or color in each vase—my favorite colors are white, pink, red, and purple. Gold or textured white vases serve as a neutral that adds a festive accent and makes for a gr eat centerpiece, accent to a room, or gift. Estée always said "everything can be beautiful if you just take the time"—this especially rings true for me with fresh flowers.

What are some of your favorite dishes to serve at a spring get-together?

If we're entertaining outside, I love to grill steak or serve paella with a large fresh salad. And I always love to serve nuts and chips in beautiful bowls. It's an elegant, unexpected touch that I picked up from my grandmother.