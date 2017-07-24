This Decorator Used These 3 Buying and Selling Apps To Transform His Home 

When it comes to completing a major makeover of a space, there are two major phases to making it happen. The fun part which we love to talk about, is the redecorating. But there’s also the way less carefree part of getting rid of the pieces you don’t want anymore – that sofa that’s been way over–used or the side table you LOVE but just can’t make work anywhere. Interior designer Justin DiPiero has figured out a way to make apps work for both these phases, allowing him to totally transforming his apartment into a freshly stylish space.

DiPiero’s New York City apartment was redone (read: he sold his old stuff and bought new stunners) using apps like OfferUp, Chairish, and AptDeco. And while selling your things can be a major hassle, he found that certain platforms are best suited for certain types of products. “I’ve had a lot of luck selling items on OfferUp. These were generally smaller items, like a set of dishes that I outgrew, a “Stockholm” dresser from IKEA, and some throw pillows,” he says. “I think sites like Chairish and AptDeco work well for a more informed/interested clientele,” says DiPiero, and was able to find new homes for some more designer-y pieces like a Ralph Lauren Rug and a Fritz Hansen “little friend” side table.

Once he was relieved of his unwanted pieces, he got to do the fun part: redecorate. The Living room is a mixture of old and new including a Wayfair sofa and pillows from Loloi. He found the candle-holder (from Target!) on OfferUp. The bedroom has finds from H&M, Target, RugsUSA and IKEA. We're suddenly feeling like redoing our own homes...