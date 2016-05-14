16 Gorgeous Home Decor Tips from A-List Decorators

Just a few weeks ago, the townhouse at 19 East. 61st Street in Manhattan was a concrete box that resembled a parking lot more than a residence of any sort. But if you walk through the building today—and you can by buying $35 tickets here—you’ll witness the efforts of 21 A-list decorators, who have each taken claim to one part of the house and worked their magic, collectively turning the multi-million dollar property into a bonafide residential showroom.

The cause for such a transformation? The Kips Bay Decorator Show House tour, an annual project organized by the Boys and Girls Club—yes, that same one that has helped shape the childhood lives of superstars like Jennifer Lopez, Misty Copeland, and Kerry Washington. Between now and June 9, ticket holders can get their decor fix and tour the medley of rooms that are as diverse and distinct as the personalities that imagined them, all while supporting a good cause (proceeds from each $35 ticket go back to the organization). Disclaimer: The tour will probably make you feel a little envious, but will also inspire you to jazz up your own space like a pro. For some hard evidence, check out our decorating takeaways from this year's event below.