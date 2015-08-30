Fun Office Supplies to Buy in Honor of Back-to-School Season

Caroline Vazzana
Aug 30, 2015 @ 5:00 pm

Back-to-school season is in full swing, and though you may not be heading back to campus, that doesn’t mean you can’t do some shopping for your office. Seeing all of the great notebooks and stationery out there has inspired us to revamp our desks to make work a bit more fun (at least aesthetically!). Click through our gallery to see 11 of our favorite back-to-school-worthy office supplies. 

PHOTOS: Shop Stylish Office Supplies in Honor of Back-to-School Season

Graphic Image notebook

Graphic Image notebook 

$70; graphicimage.com. 

PurePaperNY calendar

PurePaperNY calendar

$12; etsy.com

Kate Spade Tackle box

Kate Spade Tackle box 

$40; katespade.com

4 of 11 Courtesy

Russell and Hazel stapler 

$20; russellandhazel.com

Nate Berkus tray

Nate Berkus tray

$20; target.com

Rifle Paper Co. notebook

Rifle Paper Co. notebook

$8; riflepaperco.com

7 of 11 Courtesy

Bigso Bright Stockholm Binder

$10; containerstore.com

Ferm Living brass cup

Ferm Living brass cup 

$40; 2modern.com

Hay Tower Block notepad

Hay Tower Block notepad

$20; momastore.org

Poppin notebook

Poppin notebook

$8; poppin.com

Cynthia Rowley eraser

Cynthia Rowley eraser 

$2; staples.com

