Looking for interior design ideas inspired by celebrity homes? Our home decorating trend guide curates the best accessories for your house, including pillows, throw blankets, flatware, china dinnerware and scented candles. Step inside celebrity real estate and steal celebs' closet organization tips and design ideas for yourself. Plus: Learn cooking tips and menu ideas, along with recipes for throwing the same dinner parties and celebrity baby showers as the stars.

Looking for interior design ideas inspired by celebrity homes? Our home decorating trend guide curates the best accessories for your house, including pillows, throw blankets, flatware, china dinnerware and scented candles. Step inside celebrity real estate and steal celebs' closet organization tips and design ideas for yourself. Plus: Learn cooking tips and menu ideas, along with recipes for throwing the same dinner parties and celebrity baby showers as the stars.