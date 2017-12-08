The Holiday Candle This InStyle Editor Swears By 

Tis the season for festivities, galore. No matter where you go, it's hard not to be soaked up in all the merriment, and I can't help but admit that I love it -- all of it. I am always first in line to get a Christmas tree the second they are available each year and find myself playing Frank Sinatra's Christmas album on repeat as the month of December progresses. But one of my absolute favorite parts of this time of year is the thematic scented candles that fill the stores. I love them so much that I buy at least a dozen before the holiday is over so I have enough to last me year round.

My favorite? Nest. I simply can't get enough of their Birchwood Pine collection. The aroma of a majestic winter forest is created by blending white pine, fir balsam and birchwood over a base of rich musk and amber. AKA, it fills your space with the smell of a freshly cut Christmas tree. Not only do they make amazing gifts (if I am having a strong enough moment where I'm willing to give one away, that is), but they bring such a lovely and nostalgic aroma to my apartment that it has become an essential part of my holiday. My go-to is always the 3-wick candle (21.2 oz, $64) but I recently discovered the Liquidless Diffuser, which comes with 5 scented sticks displayed in a gorgeous gold metal base that has now earned a permanent place in my entryway.