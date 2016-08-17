Sip Your Hangover Away with a Delicious Virgin Mary

For some people, the only way to cure a hangover is with a little hair of the dog. For others, a refreshing juice relieves bleary eyes and a heavy head. If you’ve yet to find your go-to fix, might we suggest something in between?

David Frenkiel and Luise Vindahl, founders of the blog Green Kitchen Stories and authors of the new cookbook Green Kitchen Smoothies: Healthy and Colorful Smoothies for Every Day ($12; amazon.com), rely on their Virgin Mary to keep any boozy consequences at bay.

“A non-alcoholic juice version of the Bloody Mary, this Virgin Mary features all the usual suspects, plus a few healthy added extras, including a kick of fresh ginger,” they write. “We serve it in a sexy salt-rimmed glass filled with ice cubes and topped with freshly ground black pepper and oregano sprigs.” Read on for the recipe.

Courtesy

Virgin Mary

Serves 2

Ingredients

3 plum tomatoes or 24 cherry tomatoes (approx. 10 oz) (organic if possible)

1 celery stalk with leaves (approx.. 2 oz) (organic if possible)

½ red (bell) pepper, core and seeds removed (approx. 3 oz) (organic if possible)

1 knob fresh ginger, peeled (approx. ½ oz)

2 sprigs fresh oregano

1 tsp organic unfiltered apple cider vinegar

3 drops Tabasco sauce

2 pinches sea salt

To serve

Lime juice

Coarse sea salt

Ice cubes

Freshly ground black pepper

Fresh oregano sprigs

Directions

1. Wash the tomatoes, celery, pepper, ginger, and oregano and chop them to fit your juicer. Feed them through the mouth of the juicer one by one, alternating between the fibrous (oregano, ginger) and juicy (tomatoes, pepper) ingredients, while using the hard ingredient (celery) to push everything else through.

2. Stir in the apple cider vinegar, Tabasco, and salt. Taste and adjust the flavors to your liking.

3. Stir well, pour into two medium-sized glasses rimmed with limejuice and salt* and filled with ice cubes. Finish with a sprinkling of black pepper and a sprig of oregano and serve.

*To rim your glasses: on a saucer, create a circle of salt bigger in diameter than the rims of your glasses. Moisten the rims of the glasses with lime juice and turn them upside down to dip in the salt.