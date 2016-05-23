FOMO Alert: This Girl Sails Around the World with Her Pet Cat

Get ready for some major FOMO feels, because we’re about to introduce you to someone who is living her best life along with her partner in crime, Amelia. Oh, we should probably mention that Amelia is a cat. Everyone, meet Liz Clark. Clark currently lives aboard an 11 x 40 ft. sailboat called Swell and has logged more than 18,000 miles since setting sail in 2005.

RELATED: Celebrity Pets and Their Famous Parents

Tropicat boldly going where no cat has gone before!!! #felinefirstascent @patagonia_surf @mizulife @loveavasol @zealoptics @b4bc A photo posted by Captain Lizzy (@captainlizclark) on Sep 4, 2015 at 3:55pm PDT

“I sleep on a pool mat under the stars,” Clark told BuzzFeed. “But I feel rich when I look up at that night sky and breathe the fresh ocean air and leap into the sea each morning.”

It was always a dream of Clark’s to sail around the world, and after working on Swell for two years, she finally made it happen. Of course, having Amelia (aka, the Tropicat) by her side makes the journey even more exciting. And provides some amazing photo ops for Instagram. Like this one of Amelia reaching for some dinner.

RELATED: This Couple Got Married in the Presence of 1,000 Cats

#AmeliatheTropicat reminding us to REACH for our desires!!!! #fishing A photo posted by Captain Lizzy (@captainlizclark) on Jun 10, 2015 at 5:25pm PDT

“She has to go out of a 'cat comfort zone' often,” Clark said about her trusty sidekick. “But I think she now understands that I will keep her safe and she will have a lot of fun in the end. She makes Swell feel much more like a home.”

So far, Clark’s travels have taken her to Mexico, Central America, and the South Pacific. And while it might seem like Clark's life is all about adventure, she does take some time to indulge in some DIY beauty treatments.

#Ameliathetropicat giving me some sunday relaxation coaching... #listeningmeditation #slowdown #gowithinorgowithout @patagonia_surf @mizulife @loveavasol @ecoflex_ @zealoptics A photo posted by Captain Lizzy (@captainlizclark) on Dec 6, 2015 at 5:27pm PST

And because we can't get enough of Clark and her Tropicat, here are some more FOMO-inducing pics to get you pumped for your next trip.

#Ameliathetropicat tells all in her freshly released short film by my friend and fellow earth and animal lover @tevaperrone!! ... link in my profile... #loveandfreedom #forallanimals #beaStevie A photo posted by Captain Lizzy (@captainlizclark) on Jan 12, 2016 at 11:09am PST

""Peace" - that was the other name for home." -Kathleen Norris ... back with my fuzzy little queen 👑😺✌🏾️ A photo posted by Captain Lizzy (@captainlizclark) on May 6, 2016 at 7:55am PDT

"A house is made with walls and beams. A home is made with love and dreams." Amelia's majestic homecoming... #tropicatisBack A photo posted by Captain Lizzy (@captainlizclark) on Mar 14, 2015 at 5:47pm PDT

BRB, quitting our jobs and buying a boat (read: cat).

