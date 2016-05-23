FOMO Alert: This Girl Sails Around the World with Her Pet Cat

The purrr-fect companion
Get ready for some major FOMO feels, because we’re about to introduce you to someone who is living her best life along with her partner in crime, Amelia. Oh, we should probably mention that Amelia is a cat. Everyone, meet Liz Clark. Clark currently lives aboard an 11 x 40 ft. sailboat called Swell and has logged more than 18,000 miles since setting sail in 2005.
RELATED: Celebrity Pets and Their Famous Parents
“I sleep on a pool mat under the stars,” Clark told BuzzFeed. “But I feel rich when I look up at that night sky and breathe the fresh ocean air and leap into the sea each morning.”
It was always a dream of Clark’s to sail around the world, and after working on Swell for two years, she finally made it happen. Of course, having Amelia (aka, the Tropicat) by her side makes the journey even more exciting. And provides some amazing photo ops for Instagram. Like this one of Amelia reaching for some dinner.
RELATED: This Couple Got Married in the Presence of 1,000 Cats
“She has to go out of a 'cat comfort zone' often,” Clark said about her trusty sidekick. “But I think she now understands that I will keep her safe and she will have a lot of fun in the end. She makes Swell feel much more like a home.”
So far, Clark’s travels have taken her to Mexico, Central America, and the South Pacific. And while it might seem like Clark's life is all about adventure, she does take some time to indulge in some DIY beauty treatments.
And because we can't get enough of Clark and her Tropicat, here are some more FOMO-inducing pics to get you pumped for your next trip.
me and Tropi sending out all our infinite christmas love and positive vibes to you and yours!! ❤️💚😻may all beings everywhere be happy and free....so stoked my family decided to give to each others favorite charities this year!! Miss you my dear Clark family, love you all so much!! and thank you to all my family across the world who have taken me in on holidays abroad. #weareAllonebigfamily #givingisgoodliving @leenbean11 @bkulinsk @jamesclark78 @captainmillie @dadmiral1 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
"Climb the mountains and get their good tidings. Nature's peace will flow into you as sunshine flows into trees. The winds will blow their own freshness into you, and the storms their energy, while cares will drop away from you like the leaves of Autumn..." Muir's words ringing in my ears on a high altitude kitty adventure!! #exploremore #soakupthevibes #changeyourperspective #mizulife #nourishwithnature @patagonia @mizulife @zealoptics @loveavasol @freewaters_footwear @leathermansport @proliteint
What if our religion was each other? If our practice was our life? If prayer was our words? What if the Temple was the Earth? If forests were our church? If holy water-the rivers,lakes and the ocean? What if meditation was our relationship? If the Teacher was life? If wisdom was self-knowledge? If love was the center of our being? Good Questions to Consider by Ganga White 💚🌏💚
BRB, quitting our jobs and buying a boat (read: cat).