FOMO Alert: This Girl Sails Around the World with Her Pet Cat

The purrr-fect companion

Lindsay Dreyer
May 23, 2016 @ 11:45 am

Get ready for some major FOMO feels, because we’re about to introduce you to someone who is living her best life along with her partner in crime, Amelia. Oh, we should probably mention that Amelia is a cat. Everyone, meet Liz Clark. Clark currently lives aboard an 11 x 40 ft. sailboat called Swell and has logged more than 18,000 miles since setting sail in 2005. 

“I sleep on a pool mat under the stars,” Clark told BuzzFeed. “But I feel rich when I look up at that night sky and breathe the fresh ocean air and leap into the sea each morning.”

It was always a dream of Clark’s to sail around the world, and after working on Swell for two years, she finally made it happen. Of course, having Amelia (aka, the Tropicat) by her side makes the journey even more exciting. And provides some amazing photo ops for Instagram. Like this one of Amelia reaching for some dinner. 

#AmeliatheTropicat reminding us to REACH for our desires!!!! #fishing

“She has to go out of a 'cat comfort zone' often,” Clark said about her trusty sidekick. “But I think she now understands that I will keep her safe and she will have a lot of fun in the end. She makes Swell feel much more like a home.”

So far, Clark’s travels have taken her to Mexico, Central America, and the South Pacific. And while it might seem like Clark's life is all about adventure, she does take some time to indulge in some DIY beauty treatments. 

And because we can't get enough of Clark and her Tropicat, here are some more FOMO-inducing pics to get you pumped for your next trip.




"Peace" - that was the other name for home." -Kathleen Norris ... back with my fuzzy little queen 👑😺✌🏾️

BRB, quitting our jobs and buying a boat (read: cat). 
 

