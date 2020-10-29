The Best Gifts for Astrology Lovers to Shop This Year
According to real-life astrologers.
It's 2020, which means chances are high you have someone on your holiday shopping list who relies on their monthly horoscope to guide their life decisions, references zodiac compatibility charts for their sex and dating life, and knows how to brace themselves for the next full moon or Mercury retrograde. (Or at the very least, takes immense pride in being a Scorpio or Leo — or whatever their zodiac sign may be.)
So, we consulted the astrologers who contribute to InStyle to bring you the cutest selection of zodiac-inspired gifts, across a variety of price points.
From a custom abstract painting of their birth chart to a one-of-a-kind candle, these are the best gifts to shop for the astrology lover in your life.
1. ByChari Zodiac Sign Necklace
This dainty 14k gold necklace from Black-owned Los Angeles jewelry brand ByChari (who famously designed Michelle Obama’s VOTE necklace), is simple and understated.
Shop now: $250; bychari.com
2. Zodiac Mug
For a coffee or tea fanatic, this ceramic mug — which looks more expensive than its $12 price-point — is the perfect stocking stuffer or Secret Santa gift.
Shop now: $12; urbanoutfitters.com
3. Custom Birth Chart Painting
If you're looking for a more unique gift for the astrology lover in your life, astrologer Lisa Stardust recommends gifting a custom hand-painted abstract painting of their personal birth chart by Narayana Montufar.
Shop now: from $77; naramon.com
4. Birthdate Candles
I'm not the only InStyle editor planning on gifting (and asking for!) one of these candles this holiday season, which combines astrology, tarot, and numerology. The custom label also includes a detailed reading based on your birth date, which includes your strengths and vulnerabilities to "help you unlock the secrets to your unique position in the universe."
Shop now: $38; birthdatecandles.com
5. Huda Beauty Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette
For the beauty-lover, Stardust recommends this cosmic palette (which features 18 matte, metallic, and sparkly shades) by Huda Beauty, which will inspire and guide anyone questioning their beauty regimen during the planetary backspin known as Mercury Retrograde.
Shop now: $67; sephora.com
6. Personalized Star Map
For a one-of-a-kind and thoughtful gift, astrologer Sara Coughlin suggests gifting a custom star constellation from the day and time your loved one was born, or another significant milestone (like a wedding).
Shop now: from $23; etsy.com
7. How to Be an Astrologer Book
You know that friend who has every astrology app and consults their horoscope religiously? This book, which teaches you how to create and interpret birth charts, will help them take their astro knowledge to the next level.
Shop now: $16; amazon.com
8. slip Zodiac Embroidered Silk Eye Mask
A luxurious silk eye mask is the ultimate self-care gift — and this version zodiac-embroidered version is a way to declare your sun sign pride at the same time.
Shop now: $50; neimanmarcus.com