The Gender Pay Gap Starts Immediately After College Graduation

Image zoom Getty

A new study proves the wage gap between men and women starts even sooner than we thought. According to data from Glassdoor, in the first five years after graduating college, women make 11.5 percent less than men who graduated with the same major.

The study considers it a “pipeline problem,” that societal pressures pressure men and women toward different majors, putting them on different career tracks with differing pay. Glassdoor analyzed 46,900 resumes, and found that nine of the 10 highest-paying majors are male-dominated, and six of the 10 lowest-paying majors are female-dominated. Some of the majors that favor men have to do with engineering and computer science, while those which females dominate are social work, healthcare administration, anthropology, nursing, and human resources.

But even within graduates of the same major, “men and women often end up on different career tracks, resulting in a pay gap that could follow them for a lifetime,” the study says. The majors that lead to the largest pay gaps favoring men include healthcare administration, mathematics, and biology.

RELATED: Millennial Women Are "Ashamed" of Out-Earning Their Partners

More than anything, this new study proves we still have a long way to go.