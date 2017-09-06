10 Gender-Neutral Baby Gift Ideas for Superstar Newborns

Alexis Bennett
Sep 06, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

We're in baby-news heaven right now. First, Kate Middleton revealed that she's preparing for her third child with Prince William. Then, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West confirmed that they are also expecting, thanks to a surrogate.

Of course, we're super excited and already speculating cool baby names. But the sex of the celebrity newborns has yet to be announced. That doesn't mean we can't dream about all of the amazing gifts that they will receive. We can see it now: gold-plated utensils for their gourmet baby food or plush bibs to keep their superstar drool off of their designer onesies.

There are seo many gender-neutral presents that any baby would appreciate, especially when you skip the traditional blues and pinks and opt for colors that aren't limiting. We're huge fans of soft, elegant grays and warm, dreamy neutrals. And when it comes to prints: You can never go wrong with animal embellishments.

Ahead, you'll find some of our favorite gender-neutral gift ideas to help celebrate the life of a new bundle of joy.

Salisbury Pewter Personalized Brush & Comb Set

Any baby will feel like royalty with this vintage-inspired comb and brush set.

$67 SHOP NOW
Aden + Anais Set of 4 Classic Swaddling Cloths

Stars like Kate Middleton and Julia Roberts are huge fans of these super soft muslin swaddles.

$50 SHOP NOW
Jellycat 'Monkey' Grabber Rattle

You can't go wrong with adorable stuffed animals. This one gets extra points for also being a fun rattle.

$13 SHOP NOW
The Honest Company Mini Diaper Cake & Travel-Size Essentials Set

It doesn't matter if mommy and daddy are expecting a boy or a girl. They'll definitely get to put these eco-friendly diapers to good use. And the cake-shaped design is more exciting than traditional packaging.

$40 SHOP NOW
WADDLE & Friends 2-Pack Animal Rattle Socks

Any baby boy or girl will have fun shaking up these giraffe rattle socks.

$24 SHOP NOW
Reed & Barton "Zoom Zoom" 2 Piece Baby Set

Add an exciting touch to dinner time with these fancy, little airplane utensils.

$40 SHOP NOW
Anthropologie First Treasure Set

Here's a safe (and chic) place to store precious memories.

$30 SHOP NOW
BABYBRIEFCASEDocument Organizer

Help new parents stay organized with this handy file saver.

$30 SHOP NOW
The Trendy Baby Bandana Bib

Snag a gender-neutral bib to keep the newborn's look cute and clean.

$19 SHOP NOW
Pingvini Baby Mobile Sheep

Make sure the little guy (or girl) will get to bed on time with help from a few adorable sheep.

$85 SHOP NOW

