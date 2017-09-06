10 Gender-Neutral Baby Gift Ideas for Superstar Newborns

We're in baby-news heaven right now. First, Kate Middleton revealed that she's preparing for her third child with Prince William. Then, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West confirmed that they are also expecting, thanks to a surrogate.

Of course, we're super excited and already speculating cool baby names. But the sex of the celebrity newborns has yet to be announced. That doesn't mean we can't dream about all of the amazing gifts that they will receive. We can see it now: gold-plated utensils for their gourmet baby food or plush bibs to keep their superstar drool off of their designer onesies.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

There are seo many gender-neutral presents that any baby would appreciate, especially when you skip the traditional blues and pinks and opt for colors that aren't limiting. We're huge fans of soft, elegant grays and warm, dreamy neutrals. And when it comes to prints: You can never go wrong with animal embellishments.

VIDEO: 5 Inexpensive Ways to Baby Proof Your Home

Ahead, you'll find some of our favorite gender-neutral gift ideas to help celebrate the life of a new bundle of joy.