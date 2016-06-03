10 Fun Father's Day Cards Guaranteed to Make Dad Laugh (and Feel Special)

Picture this: You’ve picked out a stellar Father’s Day present for the all-star dad in your life, and done a seriously impressive job with the gift wrap. But when it’s time for Pops to open his present, the card is nothing more than a generic, last-minute find, picked up at the drugstore around the corner from your parents’ abode. In fact, the only sentimental things about it are the phrases “Dear Dad” and “Love, Me” scribbled within, and before you know it, the card is absentmindedly in the trash along with the rest of the wrapping.

Believe it or not, there is a way to make that $5 investment on a piece of folded paper last a lifetime. All it takes is a meaningful, handwritten note to make that card go straight from Dad’s hands to the mantel, where it will sit like a badge of honor, cherished for years to come. Plus, a lovely note such as the one you’re going to write this year deserves an equally memorable backdrop, so here are a few awesome Father’s Day cards from some of our favorite stationers around. From charming to sassy, we’re sure you’ll find an option that your pop will love.