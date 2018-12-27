6 Places to Get a Free Birth Chart

Image zoom Getty Images

Chances are you know a thing or two about your zodiac sign. Even if astrology isn’t your thing, it’s likely you’ve had someone ask you for your zodiac sign in order to pinpoint the origins of a particular personality trait or say something like, “Oh, you’re such an Aries” in response to your go-get-’em nature. But there’s a lot more to your astrological makeup than the one sign you know (which, by the way, is your sun sign). You also have a moon sign (representing your emotions), a rising sign (which controls your first impressions), and a whole house system to unpack.

In order to discern your exact astrology ID, you need a birth chart. And while this is something you can visit an astrologer to have drawn up, these days you can also find it online for free. Also called a natal chart, this astrology report outlines the specifics of your zodiac based on your date, place, and time of birth. It provides a more detailed point of view about the day you arrived on this planet and how you became, well, you.

Here are a few places where you can get a free birth chart and learn a bit more about what makes you tick.

Astrology.com

The site notes that a birth chart “is a celestial snapshot of the universal energies at play the moment you arrived on this planet.”

By entering your details, you’ll discover what the placement of planets like Mercury and Mars means in terms of your personality and the connections you make with others.

“Each planet has a specific energy that governs various areas of your life,” according to the site. “For example, if you have questions about your love life, the placement of Venus in your zodiac chart could hold the key."

Astrolabe

There’s nothing fancy required to get the details you want when it comes to this easy-to-use site. All you have to do is enter your birth date details — gender, date, time, and place — and you’ll get a downloadable birth chart that includes interpretations of sun, moon, and rising signs. For $25, you can also get a professional birth chart interpretation, which includes details on your strengths and weaknesses, as well as suggestions for maximizing your unique qualities.

Co-Star Astrology

This iOS and Android compatible app allows you to plot your birth chart for free and includes analysis for your sun, moon and rising signs, as well as Venus, which “determines how and what you love,” according to the Co-Star site. This one doubles as a social network, of sorts; you can connect with your friends and lovers to see what aspects of your personalities play well (or horribly) together.

Cafe Astrology

Like the other sites, Cafe Astrology simply requires you to enter your date of birth, time, and place to determine your astrology positions, including a list of planets and the signs they occupy in your chart. But even if you don’t know the exact time you were born, the site can help you figure out some of the basics that are included in your birth chart. This site also tells you your ascendant sign — also known as your rising sign — which is the zodiac sign that was rising on the horizon at the exact time you were born.

Chaos Astrology

Once you obtain your free birth chart — which includes info about your rising sign, as well as the positions of the planets in the signs and houses — you have the option to invest in a membership that allows you to check out other astrological analysis, like compatibility reports where you can compare and contrast astrological charts of partners, friends, and family.

Astromatrix Horoscopes

In addition to your birth chart, Astromatrix allows you to check out the specifics on your individual personality traits, as well as details on the social environments that best suit you and challenges you might face down the line. Chart your birth report on the site or by downloading the free app for iOS or Android.