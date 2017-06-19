See Inside the World's First Marshmallow Cafe (Hint: It's Super Pink) 

2017 has been pretty good to us so far. We've been #blessed with a brand new Lorde album, a cream contouring kit from Kim Kardashian West is on its way, and not one, but two more descendants of Beyoncé exist. But until now, we've been missing something major. And that something—as you've probably guessed—is an all-pink cafe devoted entirely to marshmallows.

RELATED: See London's Most Gloriously Pink Tea Room

Thankfully, two business-savvy women finally hopped on that. After a successful Kickstartr campaign, marshmallow savants Kat Connor and Lindzi Shanks are opening a Chicago cafe that's devoted to the gooey goods put out by their company: XO Marshmallow.

Called—you guessed it—XO Marshmallow, the eatery opens on June 20, 2017. The owners bill it as the world's first cafe of its kind, and we've already taken a virtual peek inside.

A cafe devoted to nostalgic childhood treats begs for unicorn-colored walls and a neon sign that says "I Love You S'More," right? Well, the sun-filled space delivers. Take a look for yourself:

Michelle Cox Photography

Michelle Cox Photography

Michelle Cox Photography

Michelle Cox Photography

Michelle Cox Photography

Don't spoil your appetite on those bubblegum-pink walls, though. The menu offers a frothy pink latte, extra-fluffy strawberry marshmallows, and a donut-cookie-s'more hybrid that looks like a living dessert emoji.

NEED.

VIDEO: 8 Beauty Products That Sound Like Desserts

To sip hot beverages in a pink slice of Instagram heaven, we used to have to hop a plane. (Sketch London, we're looking at you.) So, we're pretty pumped about this adorable stateside spot. For one, it's the perfect excuse for a summer road trip. And then, you know, there's the marshmallows. Did we mention they also come in a champagne flavor?