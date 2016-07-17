Toast World Emoji Day with These Real-Life Emoji Cocktails

Ever since the 2014 debut of emojis, online communication has been a brighter, more joyful experience. Why type out the words "Let's get ice cream" when you simply send a pal the vanilla soft serve emoji? Why not replace archaic hello's and goodbye's with a friendly waving hand or cheeky kissing face? Thankfully, we have a whole day dedicated to celebrating the technological wonder. Today, July 17 (the date permanently displayed on the calendar emoji), marks World Emoji Day. To properly honor these cute characters, N.Y.C.-based bartender and mixologist Matthew Houlihan used Cachaca 51 ($17; wineanthology.com), a Brazillian distilled spirit made from sugarcane juice, to create three real-life cocktails that are identical to the emoji versions. Check out the recipes below [insert clinking beer mugs here]!

Yellow Lily

Mike Mabes

Ingredients

2 1/4 oz Cachaça 51

3/4 yellow chartreuse ($14; wineomart.com)

Olive for garnish

Directions

Combine ingredients into a glass and stir with ice until cocktail is chilled well. Strain into a coup. Garnish with an olive.

Pearl Diver

Mike Mabes

Ingredients

2 oz Cachaça 51

1/2 oz orange juice

1 oz passion fruit juice

1/2 oz grenadine

Lime for garnish

Directions

Pour grenadine to the bottom of a hurricane glass and fill with crushed ice. Combine Cachaça 51, orange juice, and passion fruit juice into a shaker and shake lightly. Pour over ice. Garnish with lime wedge.

Bitter Coat

Mike Mabes

Ingredients

2 oz Cachaça 51

3/4 oz lemon juice

1/2 oz simple syrup

1/2 oz Aperol

Directions

Combine Cachaça 51, lemon, and simple syrup in a shaker and shake lightly. Pour into glass and add crushed ice. Float Aperol on top. (Tip: for a more vibrant shade of pink, drizzle the cocktail with cherry syrup before serving.)