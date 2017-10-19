7 Places to Buy Pie Online in Time for Thanksgiving

John Block
Sydney Mondry
Oct 19, 2017 @ 2:15 pm

Technology is a beautiful thing. With the press of a button, you can have groceries delivered to your door, lunch brought straight to your desk, and a pie sent to your house just in time for Thanksgiving. Feeling guilty about choosing store-bought over homemade? Don’t! Allison Kave, one half of the duo behind Butter & Scotch, the popular bar and bakery in Brooklyn, N.Y., says, “When the fridge is stockpiled with all the ingredients you need for your Thanksgiving dinner, the countertops are covered with bowls of potatoes, cranberries, and stuffing, and the oven is occupied by an enormous turkey, baking a pie can be a daunting, if not impossible, undertaking. On this day of all days, be thankful that you can give yourself a little break, and have one of the more time-consuming essential holiday dishes mailed right to your door.” Below, a list of the best places to buy your pie online (guilt-free) for the holiday.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Momofuku Milk Bar

The sister bakery to the Momofuku restaurant chain, run by renowned restaurateur David Chang and helmed by super-baker Christina Tosi, is famous for its Crack Pie, which is essentially baked sugar and butter in a pie crust. Trust us—you need it.

available at Milk Bar $49 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Little Pie Company

Take advantage of the Little Pie Company’s epic selection, which includes Thanksgiving favorites like Pumpkin and Southern Pecan (pictured). Or, step out of your comfort zone with the Sour Cream Apple Walnut pie. Why not?

available at FoodyDirect $45 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Brent Hofacker

Two Fat Cats

For the Thanksgiving traditionalists in your life, order a pie from Two Fat Cats, whose site reads: “Our goal is to modernize and bring back home-baked favorites to provide our customer with a memory of the past, but a taste sensation of the present.”

available at Two Fat Cats From $32 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Butter & Scotch

Order one of the delicious nontraditional pies from Butter & Scotch, like their S’mores creation (pictured) or the Bourbon Ginger Pecan Pie, and we guarantee no one will bring up the fact that you didn’t go the homemade route.

available at Butter & Scotch $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Betty’s Pies

Betty’s Pies is a one-stop shop for indiscriminate pie lovers, with options ranging from 5 Layer Chocolate (pictured) to Butterfinger to Old Fashioned Apple.

available at Betty’s Pies $30 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Three Babes Bakeshop

Pie plus bourbon. Is there anything better?

available at Three Babes Bakeshop $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

BUBBY'S

Bubby's sources their ingredients from local farms, including the tart, juicy cherries in this Sour Cherry pie. This one might not even make it to the Thanksgiving dinner table…

available at Bubby's $65 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!