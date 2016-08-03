Celebrate National Watermelon Day with 3 Refreshing Recipes

Happy National Watermelon Day, friends! Besides being unbelievably juicy and a welcome pop of color in any sweet or savory dish, watermelons are almost 92-percent water, making them the perfect summer snack. The pink-hued fruit also contains high lycopene levels, which has been linked to heart and bone health—who knew that something so tasty could be so good for you? In honor of this beloved seasonal treat, we've collected a few recipes that are sure to keep you cool, despite the August temps. Check them out below!

Watermelon Granita

This four-ingredient treat from our friends at Sunset is perfect for afternoon snacking, or to cap off an August evening soirée. Get the recipe here.

Watermelon Pudding

With just a bit of sugar and cornstarch, Italian local Emiko Davies transforms drippy watermelon into a light and luscious pudding. Get the recipe from Food52.

Melon Tomato Salad

For a savory take on the sugary fruit, try this gorgeous Melon and Tomato Salad from celebrated N.Y.C. restaurant Park Avenue Summer. "The end result is a refreshing, tasty summer salad with a bit of a twist," says executive chef Zene Flinn. Get the recipe here.