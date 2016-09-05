The One Ingredient Every Caipirinha Needs

It may be September, but the weather is still hot, which means we’re whipping up one more round of refreshing summer cocktails. Whether or not you’re hosting friends for a Labor Day soirée this evening, we highly suggest making a batch of the watermelon caipirinhas from N.Y.C.-based restaurant La Marina. The fresh pressed watermelon juice in this four-ingredient recipe is the perfect match for cachaca, a Brazilian spirit derived from sugarcane juice. The pro tip? A squeeze of fresh lime keeps the cocktail from becoming too sweet. Enjoy a round while soaking up the last of the summer sun, or make it the signature cocktail at your backyard fête. Read on below for the recipe.

Watermelon Caipirinha

Ingredients
1 1/2 oz Yaguara Cachaca, or cachaca of your choosing
1/2 oz fresh lime juice
3/4 oz fresh pressed watermelon juice
3/4 oz simple syrup

Directions
Pour cachaca, watermelon juice, and simple syrup over ice and stir. Top with freshly squeezed lime juice.

