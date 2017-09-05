Toast the U.S. Open with the Signature Honey Deuce Cocktail

From Diane von Furstenberg's wrap dress to Kylie Jenner's infamous pout, we love a good trademark. And that, of course, includes cocktails. For the Kentucky Derby, it's the Mint Julep, and for the U.S. Open, it's hands-down the Honey Deuce. Created in 2007 by Grey Goose mixologist Nick Mautone, the drink, a combination of vodka, lemonade, and raspberry liqueur, has remained a signature part of the U.S. Open experience.

Outfitted with honeydew melon balls meant to resemble tennis balls and named after the sports term "deuce", which means the score is tied 40-40, the boozy lemonade pays ample homage to the annual tennis tournament, which attracts celebrities from Alec Baldwin to Vera Wang. Not to mention it's incredibly refreshing, ideal for sipping in the blazing hot sun watching the likes of Roger Federer and Venus Williams make history year after year.

Can't make it to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center to watch the games and sip a Honey Deuce in person? Scroll through for the recipe to serve up your own signature cocktail and tune in to ESPN or ESPN 2 through Sept. 10 to catch all the action.

Grey Goose Honey Deuce

Yields: 1 Cocktail

Ingredients

1 1/4 parts Grey Goose Vodka

Fresh squeezed lemonade

1/2 part Chambord or premium raspberry liqueur

Crushed ice

Honeydew melon balls

Directions

1. Fill chilled highball glass with crushed ice and add vodka.

2. Top with lemonade to just below the rim and then add Chambord.

3. Garnish with honeydew melon balls.