Ring in National Ice Cream Day with These Unusual (and Delicious!) Toppings

Sydney Mondry
Jul 17, 2016

We certainly don't need an excuse to enjoy a yummy ice cream cone or luscious serving of gelato, but today is National Ice Cream Day, which means it's perfectly acceptable—nay, encouraged—to take it up a notch, whether that means adding an extra scoop or exploring a topping outside of your comfort zone. Yes, rainbow sprinkles and chocolate sauce are timeless delicacies, but why not get a little creative? Since New York-based ice cream shop OddFellows Ice Cream Co. is known for its inventive flavors (think: Chorizo Caramel Swirl and Malt Maitake Peanut), we tapped its co-founder Mohan Kumar for his tips (below) on jazzing up the frozen treat.

Lemon

Kumar suggests squeezing fresh lemon over vanilla ice cream for that perfect sweet-and-sour combo.

Balsamic Vinegar

Balsamic vinegar drizzled on a scoop of strawberry might seem crazy, but the tart dressing is actually an excellent compliment to smooth, sweet ice cream.

Banana

Kumar likes to add sliced banana to vanilla or chocolate ice cream—that makes it healthy, right?

Grape Jelly

Grape jelly and peanut butter ice cream go together like...well, peanut butter and jelly.

Pop Rocks

"It sounds ridiculous, but I had it as topping at Mission Chinese Food, and it was a sensation I hadn’t felt since I was 10," Kumar says of the childhood treat. Sprinkle the candy over your ice cream of choice for a literal explosion of flavor.

