This Matcha White Chocolate Cookie Recipe Will Become Your New Favorite Treat

Matcha, that vibrant green tea powder, has become wildly popular over the past couple of years, even inspiring matcha-centric cafés, like N.Y.C.’s MatchaBar and Cha Cha Matcha. The ingredient is especially delicious when used in baked goods—its slightly bitter flavor profile is a perfect match for sweet ice creams and pastries.

Baker Thiago Silva has put the powder to good use in his “Matcha Macs” cookies. Silva is the pastry chef of newly opened N.Y.C. gastrohall Union Fare, which boasts five different counters and a sit-down restaurant helmed by chef Yvan Lemoine. “I remember having fresh baked cookies available for purchase in my high school, and I always bought the white chocolate macadamia nut cookies. They were my favorite!" says Silva. "As I got older, they started to get a little too sweet for me, so I wanted to cut the sweetness levels a bit. Matcha was the perfect ingredient as it really helped balance the sweetness level and add another layer of flavor.” Try making the cookies this week using the recipe below.

RELATED: This Melon Salad Recipe with a Twist Is Perfect for Your Next Summer Soirée

Matcha Macs

Yield 24 cookies

Ingredients

1 cup butter, room temperature

3/4 cup sugar

3/4 cup light brown sugar

2 eggs, room temperature

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 1/4 cups all purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 1/2 tsp salt

1 tbsp matcha powder

1 cup white chocolate

1 cup roasted macadamia nuts, chopped

RELATED: 3 Easy, No-Cook Summer Appetizer Recipes for When It's Too Hot to Turn on the Oven

Directions

1. Place butter in mixer with paddle attachment, mix on low speed, add sugar, and whip until fluffy 3-4 minutes, on medium speed.

2. While the butter and sugar mix, combine flour, salt, baking soda, and matcha, and sift; set aside. Lower speed and slowly add eggs and extract. Stop and scrape bottom of bowl to make sure it's well mixed. Mix for another 2 minutes on low speed.

3. Add flour mix, and while on low speed, mix just until combined. Stop and scrape bottom. Add chocolate and macadamia nuts. Mix just until well distributed then stop. Scoop cookie dough into your desired size, and freeze until stiff.

4. Bake at 375°F for 8-12 minutes.