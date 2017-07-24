Your Next Great Meal Could Come in a Jar

We all want to be that person who packs their lunch every day, but it's easier said than done for some. After all, the whole process of going to the grocery store, shopping, and planning out your meals requires a fair amount of advance planning and brain power, especially if you're attempting to eat healthy. Enter TYME. The brand-new fast food company, launching today, sells nutritionally balanced meals neatly packed into portable jars.

Courtesy of TYME

The menu, developed by chef Nick Wilber, formerly head chef of New York restaurants The Fat Radish and The East Pole, features six offerings high in fiber and protein: Carrot Hummus, Indian, Italian, Mexican, Soba, and The Original, which combines chickpeas, honey roasted beets and black rice, mixed in with green tahini, along with snacks and sides like veggie chips and chocolate-covered almonds.

Currently, TYME is only available in New York, but plans to expand nationally this year. Visit their site to place an order for pick up or to see if they deliver to you.